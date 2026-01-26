Shaheed caught one of three targets for 51 yards while rushing for no gain on his only attempt in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Shaheed was unable to follow up the touchdown return he registered on the opening play of the divisional round win over the 49ers after the Rams opted to kick touchbacks on five out of six kickoffs Sunday. The versatile receiver still made his mark on the contest when he ripped off a 51-yard gain on his only reception of the playoff victory. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-153-1) and Cooper Kupp (4-36-1) provided the volume and scoring that fantasy players were hunting for on Seattle's roster, leaving Shaheed in a volatile boom-or-bust category when looking ahead to Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.