Shaheed caught one of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Chargers. He added two carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Shaheed had been mostly nonexistent through the first three games of the season, totaling 57 yards on seven touches, but he was able to break out for a long touchdown in this one, scoring from 28 yards out as a rusher in the second quarter. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba completely dominating the targets in Seattle's passing game, Shaheed has remained a low-floor fantasy option early on in 2026.