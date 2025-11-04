The Seahawks acquired Shaheed from the Saints on Tuesday in exchange for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Widely expected to be moved ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Shaheed ultimately landed in Seattle, where he'll join a pass-catching corps that had been lacking in quality depth behind No. 1 option Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards. After drawing 36 targets over his final four games with the Saints, Shaheed may lose out on a few looks with the move from New Orleans to Seattle, but his efficiency should improve while he gets an upgrade in quarterback play from Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough to Sam Darnold. In addition to providing the Seahawks with a deep-ball threat on offense to complement Smith-Njigba, Shaheed also excels as a punt returner, having averaged 12.6 yards on 64 career runbacks.