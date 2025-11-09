Shaheed is active for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

Just five days removed from being dealt from New Orleans to Seattle for 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks, Shaheed will make his Seahawks debut and may be heavily involved immediately with fellow WRs Tory Horton (groin/shin) and Jake Bobo (calf) inactive and Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve. Shaheed's competition for reps behind clear No. 1 option Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Cooper Kupp, Cody White and Ricky White. In nine appearances with the Saints this season before the trade, Shaheed gathered in 44 of 66 targets for 499 yards and two touchdowns.