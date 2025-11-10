Shaheed finished with one reception on as many targets for three yards while adding 20 rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Cardinals.

It was a shaky debut for Shaheed after being dealt to Seattle at last week's trade deadline. It could have been a worst outing with his new club had a teammate not recovered a fumble on one of the receiver's three touches on offense. The low volume is concerning, but it is worth noting that the Seahawks attempted just 12 passes in Sunday's blowout victory. Players also need time to get fully integrated into a new offensive system, so managers should not overreact to the dud in the box score. Shaheed averaged 7.3 targets prior to the trade as New Orleans' No. 2 receiver, so expect more looks to come his way against the Rams next Sunday as he settles as the No. 2 option for Seattle.