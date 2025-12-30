Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that it "seems like it's going well" with Shaheed due to the concussion that the wide receiver suffered Sunday at Carolina, but the Seahawks won't know if he can progress enough in the protocol for head injuries to put himself in a position to play until later this week, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

The Seahawks have a short week to prepare for Saturday's NFC West showdown at San Francisco, so Shaheed would seem hard-pressed to make it all the way through the concussion protocol and play Week 18. In any case, how he's listed on Seattle's practice reports Tuesday through Thursday may shed light on his odds to suit up. With Cody White (groin) als banged-up in the wake of Week 17 action, the team currently has just four healthy wide receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young) on the active roster.