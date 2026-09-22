Shaheed caught three of six targets for 35 yards while also adding a four-yard rush, 29 yards on three punt returns and two kickoff returns for 47 yards during Sunday's 31-7 win over Arizona.

Shaheed found himself more involved as a pass-catcher during Week 2, finishing second on the team in both targets and catches behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba both categories. The wide receiver logged 39 snaps on offense, which was nine more than Cooper Kupp (30) in the contest. Shaheed will look to continue to establish himself as the No. 2 option at wide receiver Week 3 versus the Commanders.