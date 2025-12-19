Shaheed didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win over the Rams, but he had a 31-yard run and a 58-yard punt return touchdown.

Shaheed made the most of his limited touches. His punt return touchdown provided the first six of Seattle's 16 unanswered points in the final 8:03 of regulation, and Shaheed's 31-yard carry came on Seattle's next offensive play as the Seahawks found a way to get the speedster in space once again. The Seahawks employ a run-first approach on offense and Sam Darnold usually looks Jaxon Smith-Njigba's way when Seattle turns to the air, leaving limited opportunities for supporting players like Shaheed to contribute. That philosophy has led to a 12-3 record, so it's unlikely to change in Week 17 against the Panthers.