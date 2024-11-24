The Seahawks activated Jenkins (hand) from injured reserve Saturday.
Jenkins practiced fully all week and wasn't given an injury designation on Friday's injury report, so he appears ready to return after missing the Seahawks' previous four contests. Jenkins played every defensive snaps from Weeks 1 through 6 before going on injured reserve ahead of Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Cleared to play Sunday, still on IR•
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Designated to return•
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Expected to return this season•
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Lands on IR with hand injury•
-
Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins: Full go Tuesday•