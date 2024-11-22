Jenkins (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jenkins, however, remains on injured reserve, but he's expected to be activated by Saturday afternoon and will be eligible to play against Arizona. Jenkins was injured in Week 6 and missed the required four games while on IR. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the Seahawks' initial six contests.
