Odhiambo (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Odhiambo was slowed up by an ankle issue at practice last week, but ultimately suited up for the Seahawks loss to the Titans. The second year lineman appears on track to protect Russell Wilson's blindside in Sunday night's matchup against the Colts barring any setbacks.

