Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Full practice participant
Odhiambo (chest) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Odhiambo was the victim of a scary scene Sunday when he went to the hospital after having trouble breathing. Now that he's healthy again, he is in line to start barring any setbacks.
