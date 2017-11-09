Odhiambo was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odhiambo will undergo surgery on both his hands as he has been playing with multiple broken and dislocated fingers. The 25-year-old hasn't been on the injury report since bruising his sternum in early October, but with the addition of veteran tackle Duane Brown the team apparently felt it was no longer necessary to play through the injuries. Matt Tobin will likely serve as reserve offensive tackle for the Seahawks.