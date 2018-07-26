Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Limited Thursday
Odhiambo (hand) was limited during Thursday's practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Odhiambo is returning from a hand injury that held him out of minicamps in June. The reserve guard appears to be on track with his recover and should be a full go at practice in the near future.
