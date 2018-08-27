Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Misses Monday practice
Odhiambo did not practice Monday due to an undisclosed illness, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Seattle hasn't released many details regarding the specifics of Odhiambo's absence. Depending on the illness, Odhiambo could be sidelined for a couple of days.
