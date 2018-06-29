Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Non-participant in minicamp
Odhiambo (hand) was unable to participate in the Seahawks' offseason program, Stacy Rost of ESPN 710 Seattle reports.
Odhiambo required surgery to repair multiple broken and dislocated fingers last November, and it appears he's still in recovery. However, head coach Pete Carroll expects the lineman to be ready for training camp, when Odhiambo will compete for a reserve role at guard.
