Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Nursing bruised sternum
Odhiambo is questionable for next week's game against the Rams after suffering a bruised sternum Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Odhiambo was taken to the hospital following Sunday's game after he was experiencing trouble breathing properly. The scare was somewhat put to rest following his release from the emergency room Monday, but there's reason to believe he'll be forced out for Week 5 action with the chest injury. Although coach Pete Carroll has yet to disclose who a potential backup would be, the consensus is that he'll lean on Matt Tobin if Odhiambo can't suit up.
