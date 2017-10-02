Odhiambo is believed to have suffered from a cardiac contusion in Sunday's win over the Colts and remains hospitalized, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It appears as though Odhiambo's ailment is fairly serious after the lineman was stretchered out of the team's locker room while having trouble breathing. The Seahawks will likely give a more specified timetable as soon as they know more, but chances are Odhiambo will be out for an extended period of time.