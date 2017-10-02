Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Suffers chest injury Sunday
Odhiambo was stretchered out of the locker room due to a chest injury he sustained Sunday night, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Odhiambo is apparently having trouble breathing after getting hit in the chest on an interception return Sunday night. More information will be known after the lineman undergoes further testing Monday.
