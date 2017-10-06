Play

Odhiambo (chest) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Odhiambo was a full participant at practice Wednesday and was consequently absent from the Seahawks' injury report the rest of the week. The 25-year-old seems ready to play after sustaining a bruised sternum against the Colts last Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories