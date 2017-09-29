Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Absent from injury report
Sherman (Achilles) appears ready to go for Sunday night's clash with the Colts after fully participating at Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Sherman was limited at practice earlier in the week, but that was likely the team just exercising caution with their star cornerback. Barring any setbacks, the 29-year-old will look for his first interception of the season against Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
