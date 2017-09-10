Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Active Sunday
Sherman (thigh) is listed as active Sunday at Green Bay.
Sherman's Week 1 prep included full practices before Friday's absence, but his availability wasn't really in question. As a result, he won't miss the first game of his career as he attempts to corral Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson and company.
