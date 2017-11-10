Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Active Thursday
Sherman is active for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
As expected, the veteran cornerback will take the field Thursday night after not practicing all week with an Achilles injury. However, Sherman's fellow "Legion of Boom" member Earl Thomas (hamstring) will be sidelined for the contest, so Seattle's secondary will be an area to keep an eye throughout the night.
