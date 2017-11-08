Sherman (Achilles) was listed as a non-participant on the injury report Tuesday for the second straight day, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Sherman has battled the Achilles issue for a few weeks, so he still has a chance to play. However, the short week will give him less time to recover than he regularly has. Thus, his Week 10 status is seemingly up in the air at this point.

