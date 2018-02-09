Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Sherman (Achilles) said he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and expects to begin running around mid-April or early May, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports. "I could probably be fully ready to go in minicamp, but they won't let me do anything," Sherman said Thursday. "So I'll probably have to be out there running and training ... but they won't let me practice until training camp."
Head coach Pete Carroll said that Sherman, who ruptured his Achilles last November, originally underwent a kind of surgery that was a "more aggressive procedure that entails a smaller incision." Sherman explained that he chose to do so because his injury is supposed to heal quicker and he should have a smaller chance of rupturing the same Achilles again than he would've had he gone with a different procedure. At this point, the cornerback has ditched the knee scooter that he was still using when the season ended and only requires a walking boot to move about.
