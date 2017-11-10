Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Doubtful to return
Sherman suffered a heel injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is doubtful to return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Sherman was questionable for the contest after not participating in practice all week due to an Achilles injury. He suffered the injury late in the third quarter while covering John Brown, remaining on the field for several minutes before walking off under his own power. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but Sherman was spotted walking around on the sidelines before heading back to the locker room. However, a torn Achilles could spell disaster for Sherman's season as well as the Seahawks' secondary -- which is already without Earl Thomas (hamstring).
