Sherman (Achilles) has hinted to teammates that he doesn't expect the Seahawks to retain him in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sherman is still recovering from a minor offseason procedure on his left Achilles, in addition to the more significant season-ending surgery he required for his ruptured right Achilles in mid-November. Reports suggest Sherman is expected back for training camp, but there's now reason to question what team he'll report to. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sherman is scheduled to meet with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider on Wednesday, presumably to discuss his future with the team. Set to turn 30 later this month and due $11 million in salary in the final year of his contract, Sherman apparently believes his time with the Seahawks is coming to an end. For what it's worth, teammate Jeremy Lane gave credence to the notion that Sherman expects to be released or traded in a recent comment on his personal Twitter account. The Seahawks have yet to comment on Sherman's future with the team.