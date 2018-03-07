Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Doubts future in Seattle
Sherman (Achilles) has hinted to teammates that he doesn't expect to be back with the Seahawks in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sherman is recovering from a minor February procedure on his left Achilles, in addition to the more significant surgery he had on his ruptured right Achilles in mid-November. Reports suggest he's expected back for training camp, but there's now reason to question what team he'll be reporting to. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Sherman is scheduled to meet with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider on Wednesday, presumably to discuss his future with the team. Set to turn 30 in late March and scheduled for an $11 million salary in the final year of his contract, Sherman apparently believes his time with the Seahawks is coming to an end. A tweet from teammate Jeremy Lane supports the notion that Sherman expects to be released or traded. The Seahawks have yet to comment on the situation.
