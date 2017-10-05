Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Full go at practice
Sherman (groin) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.
Sherman watched Wednesday's practice from the sideline, but that is likely just the team giving the veteran a day off more than serious concern regarding his groin. Barring any setbacks, the shutdown cornerback should be ready to go for Week 5.
