Sherman finally made a dent in the interception department in Sunday's victory over the Texans, picking off opposing quarterback Deshaun Watson twice.

Sherman had logged just three passes defended and zero interceptions entering the game, but was able to finally log a pick. He also recorded four tackles (three solo). The veteran shutdown corner will look to carry that momentum into the Seahawks' Week 9 matchup against the Redskins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories