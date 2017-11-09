Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Likely to play Sunday
Sherman (Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, is set to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks won't officially clear Sherman to play until they release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:25 p.m. EST kickoff, but it looks like the cornerback will be able to rally from the injury in time to suit up for the short week. Sherman's availability would take on greater importance than normal with another charter member of the "Legion of Boom," Earl Thomas, unlikely to play Thursday while nursing a strained hamstring.
More News
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Questionable for TNF•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Again sidelined at practice•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Has big game in win•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: No limitations Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Full go at practice•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Absent from injury report•
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...