Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Likely to play
Sherman (Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, is set to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks won't officially clear Sherman to play until they release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:25 p.m. EST kickoff, but it looks like the cornerback will be able to rally from the injury in time to suit up for the short week. Sherman's availability would take on greater importance than normal with another charter member of the "Legion of Boom," Earl Thomas, unlikely to play Thursday while nursing a strained hamstring.
