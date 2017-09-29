Play

Sherman (Achilles) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Sherman hasn't avoided the injury report once less than a quarter of the way through the season. Nevertheless, he bumped up from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited showing Thursday, demonstrating once again that he's unlikely to miss the first game of his career Sunday night versus the Colts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories