The Seahawks will explore their options with Sherman (Achilles) after a discussion with the cornerback Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Entering the final year of the lucrative deal inked in May of 2014, Sherman will account for $13.2 million on the Seahawks' books for the upcoming season, something the team likely would prefer to amend on the heels of November's torn Achilles and as he approaches his 30th birthday March 30. The preceding seemingly induced multiple teammates, including Jeremy Lane, to post tweets regarding Sherman's imminent trade or release. Wednesday's meeting may have put the final wheels in motion for one of those transactions, especially if Sherman, working as his own agent, wouldn't budge from his current salary. Expect the Seahawks to make a call on the stud corner before the new league year kicks off March 14.