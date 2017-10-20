Sherman was dealing with an Achilles injury but was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Sherman was a limited participant Wednesday but the Seahawks were likely just being cautious with their star cornerback. The 30-year-old dealt with an Achilles injury earlier this season in addition to groin and hamstring injuries, but has still played in all five games thus far.

