Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Out for season with Achilles injury
Coach Pete Carroll reported that Sherman is out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Sherman seemed to know that his season was over as soon as he suffered the unfortunate injury in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. The Seahawks' star cornerback will require surgery to repair the tendon and will now have to turn his focus towards hopefully returning to full strength for 2018 season. His absence will undoubtedly create a void in the Seahawks' secondary, with the onus being thrust upon the team's reserve cornerbacks to step up for the remainder of the season.
