Sherman (Achilles) said he doesn't know anything about reports that suggest the Seahawks are expected to trade or release him, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The frenzy began when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Sherman has been saying goodbye to teammates, with support coming in the form of a tweet from fellow Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane. Sherman hasn't issued an outright denial, but his text to ESPN's Anderson suggests the initial report was erroneous, or at least exaggerated. The situation bears watching, as Sherman will turn 30 in late March and has an $11 million base salary in 2018 for the final season of his contract. Per ESPN's Anderson, the veteran cornerback plans to chat on the phone with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider sometime in the near future. As for his health, Sherman expects to be back on the field by June, bouncing back from February surgery to remove bone spurs near his left Achilles, as well as mid-November surgery on a torn right Achilles, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.