Sherman (Achilles) will have a minor cleanup procedure to remove bone spurs from his left foot, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman will undergo the procedure once his surgically repaired right Achilles is sufficiently healed, but he is still expected to resume running around mid-April or early May. The additional procedure isn't expected to affect the veteran cornerback's recovery in a significant fashion, but specifics won't become available until the operation is completed.