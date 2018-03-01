Sherman (Achilles) is expected to be ready for training camp following another minor procedure, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Pete Carroll confirmed with the media Thursday that Sherman did undergo yet another minor procedure on his Achilles, but it doesn't look like that will have a significant impact on his recovery timetable. The Seahawks will surely continue to provide updates on their star cornerback as the offseason rolls along, but a return for training camp would be a great sign for Sherman's health.