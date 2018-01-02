Sherman (Achilles) will undergo a cleanup procedure on his left ankle/heel in order to remove bone spurs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman is committing to fix all that ails him in one fell swoop. After rupturing his right Achilles on Nov. 9 at Arizona, he had surgery within a week to repair the tendon. In the midst of a lengthy rehab, Sherman nonetheless will have a procedure on his other foot to rid himself of bone spurs. There's no telling when he'll be cleared to return, but he may struggle to uphold his status as a shutdown corner when he's able to take the field again.