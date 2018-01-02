Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Slated for another surgery
Sherman (Achilles) will undergo a cleanup procedure on his left ankle/heel in order to remove bone spurs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman is committing to fix all that ails him in one fell swoop. After rupturing his right Achilles on Nov. 9 at Arizona, he had surgery within a week to repair the tendon. In the midst of a lengthy rehab, Sherman nonetheless will have a procedure on his other foot to rid himself of bone spurs. There's no telling when he'll be cleared to return, but he may struggle to uphold his status as a shutdown corner when he's able to take the field again.
More News
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Placed on IR•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Out for season with Achilles injury•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Doubtful to return•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Active Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Likely to play•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...