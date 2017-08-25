Sherman (knee) is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though an injured MCL hampered Sherman during the second half of the 2016 season, the lanky cornerback seems fully healthy at this juncture. Since safety Earl Thomas is also back in the fold following a season-ending leg fracture, the Seahawks secondary is looking just as lethal as they have in years past.