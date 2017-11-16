Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Undergoes surgery Wednesday
Sherman underwent surgery Wednesday in Green Bay to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Sherman suffered the injury in the Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Cardinals, spelling an end to the season for the cornerback, who accrued 35 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in nine contests. It's expected that Sherman will be back to full strength by the time the 2018 campaign opens, but since he's set to turn 30 years old in March and coming off a major procedure, he could struggle to return to elite form.
More News
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.