Sherman underwent surgery Wednesday in Green Bay to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Sherman suffered the injury in the Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Cardinals, spelling an end to the season for the cornerback, who accrued 35 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in nine contests. It's expected that Sherman will be back to full strength by the time the 2018 campaign opens, but since he's set to turn 30 years old in March and coming off a major procedure, he could struggle to return to elite form.