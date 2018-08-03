Seahawks' Ricky Ali'ifua: Reaches deal with Seahawks
Ali'ifua inked a deal with Seattle on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After going unpicked in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ali'ifua signed briefly with the Chiefs but was waived before the season began. The 26-year-old is entering a deep but injured unit, so he's a long shot for a depth role and more suitable for the practice squad.
