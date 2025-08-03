White (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The type and severity of White's injury isn't clear, but he was held out of Saturday's practice and is in jeopardy of missing more in the coming week. The rookie seventh-rounder is competing for a depth spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster, so participating in practice is crucial for him to make his case to survive cut-down day. White will aim to be available for Seattle's preseason opener against Las Vegas on Thursday.