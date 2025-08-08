White (undisclosed) caught his lone target for 14 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie versus the Raiders.

A rookie seventh-round pick, White missed practice time during the week with an undisclosed injury, but he returned to action in the fourth quarter of Thursday's exhibition game, catching a short pass from fellow rookie Jalen Milroe. With rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton on track for a roster spot, White is competing with Dareke Young and Cody White for a depth role in this offense.