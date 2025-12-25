Woolen (knee) was not listed on Wednesday's practice report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Woolen injured his knee during the Seahawks' Week 16 overtime win over the Rams. He received an MRI on the knee Friday, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that he was a full practice participant and on track to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Woolen has accumulated 18 tackles (13 solo) and eight pass defenses (one interception) across the eight games since Seattle's Week 8 bye.