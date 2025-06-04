Woolen (ribs) participated during OTAs on Monday, Edwin Hooper of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woolen exited from Seattle's final game of the 2024 season early with an injury to his ribs, but he now appears to be fresh for offseason workouts. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he's already established himself as a reliable starter, missing just three games over three seasons. The Seahawks didn't add any competition at cornerback during the draft, so in 2025, he projects to again be a strong second option at corner behind 2023 first-rounder Devon Witherspoon.