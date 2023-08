Woolen (knee) returned to team drills Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Woolen looks full healthy after being placed on the active/PUP list July 26 while recovering from knee surgery he underwent in May. The cornerback compiled 63 tackles, 16 pass deflections, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown while playing in all 17 regular season games during his impressive rookie campaign in 2022.