Woolen (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Woolen appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter, and he has gone back to the locker room to undergo tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Devon Witherspoon (knee) inactive, Nehemiah Pritchett is in line to see more snaps on defense for as long as Woolen is out of the game.