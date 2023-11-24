Woolen was benched for Mike Jackson in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that he felt as if Woolen's shoulder was simply not in a position to do what the team needed, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Though 24-year-old is dealing with a shoulder injury, the issue seems to be minor, as Carroll told reporters that he expects Woolen to return to his starting spot in Week 13 against the Cowboys. The second-year cornerback out of UTSA has had issues with tackling throughout the season, as he's had three or less tackles in seven of Seattle's 11 games thus far. Jackson could continue seeing increased work in the Seahawks' secondary if Woolen's shoulder issue continues to impair his ability to help the team's defense.